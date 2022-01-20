Is WSB Dead? Here’s What Killed the WallStreetBets Mania

We're now into 2022 and U.S. stock markets have looked weak so far. About a year ago, Reddit group WallStreetBets, popularly known as WSB, came into the limelight. Retail traders on the group acted as a cohort and upset the equations for Wall Street biggies by triggering massive short squeezes. A year after the mania, WSB doesn't look like the same potent force that it was at its peak. Many people want to know if WSB is dead.