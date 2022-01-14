Stacey Abrams’ Parents Taught Her the Joy of Reading and Writing

As if her political career weren’t impressive enough, Stacey Abrams is also a published author with titles that span nonfiction, romance, and now—with her new book Stacey’s Extraordinary Words—children’s lit.

Abrams credits her genre-spanning interests to her parents. “Neither of my parents ever tried to limit what we read. … There wasn’t a ‘You should read this kind of book’ or ‘Stay away from this type of story.’ It was more go and learn, go explore and share what you find,” she tells People.