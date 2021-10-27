When Will Spanx IPO and How Can You Invest in the Stock?

On Oct. 20, Blackstone announced that it would take a majority stake in Spanx. Blackstone, which is the world’s largest alternate investment manager , would take the stake through its Blackstone Tactical Opportunities businesses and Blackstone Growth (BXG). After the deal, Blakely would continue to have a significant stake in the company. She, along with other senior managers, would still run the company's operations.

After the transaction, Blakely would move to the position of executive chairwoman. Blackstone and Spanx would create an all-female board for the company. Commenting on the transaction, Blakely said, “I am as excited today for the future of SPANX as I was when I started it 21 years ago. Now together with Blackstone, we will have even more opportunity to further our mission of making the world a better place… one butt at a time!”