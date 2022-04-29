SoundHound Has Gone Public, but Doesn’t Look Like a Sound Investment

On April 28, SoundHound stock opened at $9.82. It went on to hit an intraday low of $7.75 and ended the day at $8.18—14.9 percent below the SPAC stock's closing price the day before. SOUN has joined the long list of de-SPACs trading well below their IPO price of $10, which includes SoFi, Clover Health, and Beachbody. Over 108,000 shares changed hands on SOUN's first trading day, twice the average pre-merger volumes.