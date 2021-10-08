SNDL's Stock Price Forecast after the Alcanna Acquisition: Is $1 on the Horizon?

In addition to Sundial’s business becoming more diversified after the Alcanna acquisition, Sundial will have access to Alcanna’s free cash flow—and SNDL doesn't have free cash flow at the moment. Markets also seem bullish on the acquisition, and SNDL stock is up despite the deal being at a premium. We saw this in the Tilray-Aphria merger as well. Markets seem to have been welcoming consolidation in the cannabis industry.