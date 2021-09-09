Simon Jordan’s Career Stretches From Selling Mobile Phones to Owning a Sports Team

Simon Jordan has had his hand in an array of businesses. He’s been involved in magazines, television and radio, film production, and the sports industry. Jordan is one of the most recognized businessmen in England and football (soccer).

Jordan grew up seeing success. His father, Peter, was a professional player for Crystal Palace, a football club that currently competes in the Premier League, the highest level of football in England. For a few years, that team was among the numerous companies and services that Simon Jordan owned and built up his net worth.

Jordan ended up selling the business to One2One for 73 million pounds, leaving Jordan with 36.5 million pounds in the deal. One2One was later rebranded as T-Mobile.

Along with his business partner Andrew Briggs, Jordan cofounded Pocket Phone Shop, a mobile phone business. Each reportedly invested 15,000 British pounds to launch the company, which ended up being the second-biggest independent phone retailer behind Carphone Warehouse. There were over 150 Pocket Phone Shops across the country.

Simon Jordan was previously the owner of Crystal Palace F.C.

In his younger years, Jordan was a talented football player, signing schoolboy contracts with Chelsea F.C. and Crystal Palace F.C. Such contracts are for young athletes between the ages of nine and 16, and typically last for two years. The agreements include perks such as paid education and football development. Depending on the athlete's age, the club may choose to renew the contract, sign the player to the club’s youth program, or end the agreement.

With the help of the 36.5 million pounds Jordan gained from selling his phone business, he purchased Crystal Palace F.C. in Jul. 2000—though not directly. He made a deal with businessman Jerry Lim to buy the club for him.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Jordan, Lim set up a company called CPFC 2000 Ltd. to make the purchase. He then immediately sold the company to Jordan for 10 million pounds. After appointing himself chairman, Jordan became the Football League's youngest chairman in history.

Article continues below advertisement