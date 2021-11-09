If Myspace Sold for $580 Million, What’s Tom Anderson’s Net Worth Today?

Myspace marked the beginning of the social networking era. It was the first time people were able to create a virtual profile that defined who they were, allowing them to connect with friends and relatives near and far and post updates on their pages. With the rise of Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn came the fall of Myspace. But that doesn’t mean its co-founder, Tom Anderson, walked away empty-handed. What happened to Tom from Myspace, and what's his net worth today?