Shrinkflation: What It Means and Why It’s Happening

All things considered, the burden of responsibility isn't on the consumer, but the companies practicing shrinkflation. Some companies are open about the practice as a need during inflationary periods. However, others are secretive or misleading, causing consumers to unknowingly buy products at a more expensive price than they realize. Consumers bear the brunt of this deception, especially when companies are managing to increase their return off of shrinkflation. This could be a form of profiteering.