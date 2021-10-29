What Chubbies Owner Solo Brands' (DTC) IPO Valuation and Stock Forecast Tell Investors

Solo Brands stock is rising and investors appear to be pleased with the company’s growth prospects. On Oct. 28, Solo Brands stock opened at $22.36—up 32 percent from its IPO price—but closed just 4 percent higher, at $17.61. The stock was up 2 percent in premarket trading on Oct. 29. A total of 12.9 million shares were offered in the IPO, at $17 each. Initially, Solo Brands planned to offer the shares at $14–$17.