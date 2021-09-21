a.k.a. Brands Holding (AKA) Releases IPO Terms, Stock Looks Promising

a.k.a. Brands reported a net income of $14.8 million in 2020 compared to $1.4 million in 2019. In the first six months of 2021, the company's net income of $4.0 million rose 81 percent YoY from a net income of $2.2 million. Its revenue rose 111 percent YoY to $215.9 million in 2020 and 167 percent YoY to $218.0 million in the first six months of 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the company had $277.8 million in total liabilities and $34.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.