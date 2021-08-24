Federer-Backed On Running to IPO—What's the Date and Price?

Swiss footwear brand On Running filed with the SEC on Aug. 23 for a future IPO. Backed by tennis legend Roger Federer, On has been able to expand to thousands of retail stores and grow its e-commerce direct-to-consumer footprint.

Retail success doesn't necessarily equate to a thriving public stock. However, On has investors wondering if this consumer-facing running brand holds a shot on a U.S. exchange. When is On going public, and what price can investors look forward to?

World tennis champion Federer currently has his own line of On Running footwear , including The Roger Centre Court, The Roger Clubhouse, and The Roger Advantage. All of these range in price from $140–$190 per pair, which puts them in the mid-range for premium footwear.

The IPO would come in the shadow of other consumer-facing public brands like Figs Inc., Oatly , Honest Co., and even upcoming IPOs Fabletics and Allbirds .

According to reports, On Running hopes to snag a spot on the NYSE. The brand plans to use the ticker symbol "ONON."

From first glance, On's fundamentals look decent

On products are available online and in 8,100 storefronts across the world. According to the company, e-commerce revenue accounts for a major chunk of its net sales. In the first half of 2021, 36.6 percent of the net sales came from DTC channels, especially the company's website.

According to the company's F-1 (a type of registration statement for foreign companies seeking a U.S. stock market listing), On is in the green as far as profit is concerned. That's more than some brands can say even years after going public.

According to On partners, "43 [percent] of our e-commerce customers have already purchased two or more items, and this number keeps increasing."

