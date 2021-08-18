Retail Stocks During Inflation—How to Tweak Your Portfolio

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, sales in the retail and foodservice sectors are down 1.1 percent month-over-month. This means that the U.S. brought in $617.7 billion in July 2021. Experts predicted that retail sales would drop just 0.3 percent, so it's a bigger hit than markets anticipated. While the COVID-19 Delta variant is a big part of the blame, inflation also plays a role.