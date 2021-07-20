Is It Time to Sell Moderna (MRNA) Stock and Book Profits?

It may make sense to sell Moderna stock at its current price and book profits, especially in light of its valuation. The stock has gained 200 percent year-to-date, and has risen 1,400 percent since the coronavirus pandemic became a point of focus in China in late 2019.

The competition for a COVID-19 treatment is increasing. Both Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are planning to increase manufacturing of their respective COVID-19 vaccines, and Novavax appears to have a strong chance of obtaining emergency-use permission for its vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, in the coming months. As a result, Wall Street expects Moderna's sales to fall 17 percent to $15.8 billion in 2022. Furthermore, mRNA-1273 is Moderna’s only product that generates revenue.