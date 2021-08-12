Moderna Stock Falls, Could Go Back Up Amid Pumping From WallStreetbets

According to MarketBeat, analysts' average target price is $184.31 for Moderna stock, which is 52 percent below its current price. Among the 15 analysts tracking Moderna, five recommend a buy, seven recommend a hold, and three recommend a sell. Their highest target price of $250 is 35 percent below the stock's current price, while their lowest target of $80 is 79 percent below the current price.

Last week, Piper Sandler downgraded Moderna stock to neutral from overweight, while Oppenheimer downgraded the stock from outperform to market perform.