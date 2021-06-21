Should You Buy Sprinklr IPO Stock, or Give It a Miss?

Sprinklr has around 1,200 customers and prides itself on calling half of Fortune 100 companies its clientele. Microsoft, Nike, McDonald’s are among Sprinklr’s customers. In its S1 filing, Sprinklr said that its total addressable market was worth $51 billion as of Apr. 30. The company arrived at the figure by multiplying the annual revenue of all global enterprises over $100 million by the average selling prices for its customers in fiscal 2021.