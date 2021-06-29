DiDi Global (DIDI) Releases IPO Terms, Stock Looks Promising

DiDi has incurred net losses each fiscal year since its inception. In 2020, the company reported a net loss of $1.6 billion on revenue of $21.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2021, DiDi’s revenues rose 106 percent YoY to $6.4 billion as China recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also reported a profit for the first quarter and posted a net income of $837 million. As of March 31, DiDi had total liabilities of $4.1 billion and cash and cash equivalents of $3.6 billion.