Will Corsair Gaming (CRSR) Stock Go Up and Should You Buy It Now?

Corsair delivers massive growth and has strong fundamentals that make it more than just a meme stock. As of March 31, 2021, the company had total debt of $299 million and $121 million in cash. The good news is that Corsair lowered its debt by $28 million in the first quarter and plans to reduce it by another $72 million by the end of 2021, which will result in an additional decrease in interest expenditures. This suggests that Corsair is positioning itself for long-term growth at a rapid pace.