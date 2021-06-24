Should You Buy Mister Car Wash IPO Stock?

The IPO calendar for this week looks solid. Full Truck Alliance and Sprinklr have gone public, with both stocks soaring on their listing day. Mister Car Wash is expected to list next, on Jun. 25. Should you buy the IPO, or give it a miss?

Founded in 1996, Mister Car Wash is the largest car wash brand in the U.S. At the end of Q1 2021, the company had 344 locations in 21 states. The company also has a subscription service, Unlimited Wash Club, and had 1.4 million subscribers the end of Q1 2021. Around 62 percent of the company's wash sales in the quarter came from subscribers.