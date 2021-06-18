Mister Car Wash Looks to Raise $600 Million in IPO

“Americans view their cars as a symbol of freedom, and we are proud that they trust us with one of their most prized assets. While we have grown to become the largest national car wash company, we’re even more excited about the path in front of us. As we embark on this next chapter in our company’s lifecycle, we see a long, wide-open road in front of us and are thrilled to have you join us on our journey,” said John Lai, the president and CEO of Mister Car Wash, in the company’s prospectus.