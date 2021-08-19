Why Is Shiba Inu Coin Dropping, and Will It Recover?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has dropped more than 2 percent in the past 24 hours, bucking the trend of fellow meme crypto Dogecoin (DOGE). At the current price, Shiba is down nearly 40 percent from three months ago and 80 percent off its all-time high. Why is Shiba dropping, and will it recover? Here's Shiba Inu's price prediction.