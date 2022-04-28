That Free Santorini Vacation on Facebook Sounds Too Good to Be True Because It Is

A Facebook page promises to take you to Santorini for a one-of-a-kind Greek holiday that won’t cost you a dime. All you need to do is share a post and comment on it. If you’re lucky, you would be able to bring several friends along with you for a 7-night stay at a five-star hotel with all expenses paid including flights. And if you don’t have time to travel soon, you can keep the offer and it would still be valid for up to a year. It sounds too good to be true?