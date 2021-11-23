Samsung to Open $17 Billion Chip Manufacturing Plant in Taylor, Texas

The tech company plans to start developing the plant in early 2022, but chip production won’t begin until 2024. Samsung is one of the biggest semiconductor manufacturers in the world. With the new facility being built, it’s likely that many other manufacturers will follow in Samsung's footsteps to build more U.S. facilities. The company also announced on Nov. 22 that it reduced its carbon footprint in its manufacturing and production, which include chips, phones, lights, storage cards, and more.