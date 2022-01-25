Sam Zell's Unique Take on Investing Made Him a Billionaire

According to the man who wasn’t afraid to show up to work in the 1960s in a pair of jeans while all others were sporting gray suits, “If you’re really good at what you do, you have the freedom to be who you really are.” Perhaps that's why Zell has grown to “trust his own instincts” instead of relying on the word of others when it comes to investing. So, what's the man who many now look to for advice actually worth?