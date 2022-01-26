How Safe Driver Stimulus Programs Work and Save People Money

The cost of auto insurance is expected to rise about 5 percent in 2022. The national average was about $1,660 in 2021, so that's expected to jump above $1,700. The amounts drivers pay for car insurance vary across the states. Michigan is known to have the most expensive car insurance, with premiums of nearly $3,000 a year. Hawaii, North Carolina, and Maine are the states with the least expensive auto premiums at under $1,000 a year.