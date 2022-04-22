Robert J. O'Neill Now: Ex-Navy SEAL Claimed He Killed Bin Laden, Cashed In

Robert J. O'Neill Now: Ex-Navy SEAL Claimed He Killed Bin Laden, Cashed InBy Chris Barilla
Apr. 22 2022, Published 1:03 p.m. ET
One of the most famous U.S. military operations of the 21st century is undoubtedly Operation Neptune Spear. The Navy SEAL team was sent in to kill Osama bin Laden. Although the team consisted of many skilled operators, the general public quickly grew familiar with one person in particular — Robert J. O'Neill.
O'Neill shot to fame, notoriety, and controversy for claiming to be the sole shooter who killed bin Laden. For better or worse, he developed quite the public persona through it all. With that being said, where is O'Neill today, over a decade after Operation Neptune Spear was conducted? Here's what we know.
Where is Robert J. O'Neill now?
Ever since participating in the Seal Team Six operation that changed the course of his life forever in 2011, O'Neill has transitioned fully into a public figure role. He's an author and a motivational speaker. O'Neill has also contributed to both FOX and Newsmax. However, his claims about killing Osama bin Laden have been met with some controversy.
According to The Intercept, a former SEAL Team Six member told the publication that O'Neill's claims about killing bin Laden were false. He stated that O'Neill found bin Laden "bleeding out on the floor, possibly already dead, after being shot in the chest and leg by the lead assaulter on the raid" and then proceeded to shoot him twice in the head. While O'Neill maintains that he was the trigger man, the U.S. government hasn't officially clarified who pulled the trigger to this day.
O'Neill made headlines yet again for hitting back at former President Donald Trump when the latter retweeted a post claiming that Osama bin Laden hadn't actually been killed in Operation Neptune Spear, according to Politico.
"Very brave men said [goodbye] to their kids to go kill Osama bin Laden. We were given the order by President Obama. It was not a body double," Robert tweeted. "Thank you Mr. President. Happy birthday @USNavy."
What is Robert J. O'Neill's net worth and how does he make his money?
Today, aside from contributing to Newsmax, O'Neill is an entrepreneur and a public figure with a net worth of $2.5 million, according to Idol Net Worth. With over 300,000 followers on Instagram, he has quite a sizable group of users keeping up with his day-to-day life. O'Neill is also the founder of an organization called Special Operators Transition Foundation, which according to their Instagram, "assists SOF veterans with the successful transition into their next great careers."
When he isn't hosting public speaking events, O'Neill is an accomplished author who has penned the likes of books such as The Operator and The Way Forward. On his official website, he provides a wealth of information about his professional life, including how to book him for speaking events, keep up with news in his life, and even shop a line of merchandise that he has created.
Although O'Neill has encountered some controversy in the past, it's clear that he's making the best of his situation.