Robert J. O'Neill Now: Ex-Navy SEAL Claimed He Killed Bin Laden, Cashed In

O'Neill made headlines yet again for hitting back at former President Donald Trump when the latter retweeted a post claiming that Osama bin Laden hadn't actually been killed in Operation Neptune Spear, according to Politico.

"Very brave men said [goodbye] to their kids to go kill Osama bin Laden. We were given the order by President Obama. It was not a body double," Robert tweeted. "Thank you Mr. President. Happy birthday @USNavy."