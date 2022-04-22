Logo
Home > News
Robert J. O'Neill
Source: Instagram

Robert J. O'Neill Now: Ex-Navy SEAL Claimed He Killed Bin Laden, Cashed In

By

Apr. 22 2022, Published 1:03 p.m. ET

One of the most famous U.S. military operations of the 21st century is undoubtedly Operation Neptune Spear. The Navy SEAL team was sent in to kill Osama bin Laden. Although the team consisted of many skilled operators, the general public quickly grew familiar with one person in particular — Robert J. O'Neill.

Article continues below advertisement

O'Neill shot to fame, notoriety, and controversy for claiming to be the sole shooter who killed bin Laden. For better or worse, he developed quite the public persona through it all. With that being said, where is O'Neill today, over a decade after Operation Neptune Spear was conducted? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Where is Robert J. O'Neill now?

Ever since participating in the Seal Team Six operation that changed the course of his life forever in 2011, O'Neill has transitioned fully into a public figure role. He's an author and a motivational speaker. O'Neill has also contributed to both FOX and Newsmax. However, his claims about killing Osama bin Laden have been met with some controversy.

According to The Intercept, a former SEAL Team Six member told the publication that O'Neill's claims about killing bin Laden were false. He stated that O'Neill found bin Laden "bleeding out on the floor, possibly already dead, after being shot in the chest and leg by the lead assaulter on the raid" and then proceeded to shoot him twice in the head. While O'Neill maintains that he was the trigger man, the U.S. government hasn't officially clarified who pulled the trigger to this day.

Article continues below advertisement

One other moment of controversy that O'Neill encountered after leaving the Navy was when he was banned from Delta Air Lines for not wearing a mask on a flight, according to FOX. He attempted to appeal the company's decision to their CEO and has maintained that he isn't anti-mask.

Article continues below advertisement

O'Neill made headlines yet again for hitting back at former President Donald Trump when the latter retweeted a post claiming that Osama bin Laden hadn't actually been killed in Operation Neptune Spear, according to Politico.

"Very brave men said [goodbye] to their kids to go kill Osama bin Laden. We were given the order by President Obama. It was not a body double," Robert tweeted. "Thank you Mr. President. Happy birthday @USNavy."

What is Robert J. O'Neill's net worth and how does he make his money?

Today, aside from contributing to Newsmax, O'Neill is an entrepreneur and a public figure with a net worth of $2.5 million, according to Idol Net Worth. With over 300,000 followers on Instagram, he has quite a sizable group of users keeping up with his day-to-day life. O'Neill is also the founder of an organization called Special Operators Transition Foundation, which according to their Instagram, "assists SOF veterans with the successful transition into their next great careers."

When he isn't hosting public speaking events, O'Neill is an accomplished author who has penned the likes of books such as The Operator and The Way Forward. On his official website, he provides a wealth of information about his professional life, including how to book him for speaking events, keep up with news in his life, and even shop a line of merchandise that he has created.

Although O'Neill has encountered some controversy in the past, it's clear that he's making the best of his situation.

Advertisement
More from Market Realist

Best Defense Stocks to Buy as Geopolitical Tensions Surge

Certain Stocks Could Benefit as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Continues

Fox News Correspondent Trey Yingst Is Back in Ukraine Following Tragedy

More From Market Realist

    Market Realist Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.