Fox News Correspondent Trey Yingst Is Likely Still In Ukraine But Not Reporting

Fox News Correspondent Trey Yingst Is Likely Still In Ukraine But Not ReportingBy Kathryn Underwood
Mar. 23 2022, Published 11:58 a.m. ET
Following the deaths of journalists in Ukraine in March, including two from Fox News, other network staff have remained but taken breaks in reporting. Trey Yingst has also been reporting on the ground from Ukraine and viewers are wondering about his safety. Is Yingst still in Ukraine?
Just after the deaths of a Fox consultant and a video journalist, Yingst was still in Ukraine covering the fighting between Russia and Ukraine. A fellow Fox correspondent, Benjamin Hall, was hospitalized for injuries sustained in Ukraine. In his latest tweet, Yingst didn’t specify whether he was still in Ukraine but did state that he was taking a break.
Trey Yingst has been reporting for Fox since 2018
During his career thus far, Yingst has been a correspondent for Washington news on One America News (OAN), reporting on major events early in the Trump administration. Before that, he worked for BBC News and covered major breaking news stories such as the Baltimore and Ferguson police brutality protests.
In 2018, Yingst joined Fox News Channel. As a foreign correspondent, he has been covering the events unfolding in Ukraine, reporting from its capital city of Kyiv. His Fox News biography states that he was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for media in 2019. Yingst signed a new multiyear contract with Fox in Oct. 2021.
Yingst arrived in Ukraine before the invasion
According to his Twitter account, Yingst had been in Ukraine before the Russian invasion actually began. His reports have included numerous videos reported from scenes of bombings, attacks, and protests while covering the conflict there. As the violence escalated, Yingst has expressed his respect and compassion for his colleagues who were injured or killed in Ukraine.
On March 14, he posted that he was “thinking of” colleague Benjamin Hall, who was with Pierre Zakrzewski and Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova at the time of their deaths. Hall was hospitalized in Ukraine following that incident.
He tweeted his sadness about the death of longtime Fox cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski on March 15. Zakrzewski was a 55-year-old camera operator who had covered many dangerous conflicts throughout his career. Yingst tweeted, “I don't know what to say. Pierre was as good as they come. Selfless. Brave. Passionate. I'm so sorry this happened to you.”
After the death of Kuvshynova was confirmed, he added his condolences to her family as well. Some had wondered if Fox had deliberately left her out of coverage for some reason, but Yingst and others at the network noted that the delay was due to efforts to ensure accuracy, and that her family had been properly informed before sharing it publicly.
Yingst may still be in Ukraine, but not actively reporting
It’s unclear from Yingst’s Twitter account or Fox News whether he's remained in Ukraine. His last tweet on March 21 hinted at fatigue due to having reported for a month or more on the conflict. Yingst appeared to still be in Ukraine then.