Masks Are Now Optional on U.S. Airlines — Will It Last?

Alaska Airlines also made masks optional but did remind passengers to do what they preferred on their website. "While we are glad this means many of us get to see your smiling faces, we understand some might have mixed feelings. Please remember to be kind to one another and that wearing a mask while traveling is still an option.”

JetBlue shared a similar message on Twitter, adding, "While no longer required, customers and crewmembers may continue wearing masks in our terminals and onboard our aircraft."