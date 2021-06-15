Why Former RIDE CEO Steve Burns's Net Worth Will Likely Tank

Never a good sign when the CEO and CFO both resign on the same day. I bet the Board asked them for their resignations for reasons unknown but we all can speculate. $RIDE

Burns (not to be confused with Steve Burns of Blue's Clues fame) held a 26.25-percent equity stake in Lordstown. His position opened when he co-founded the company in 2018. RIDE went public in 2020 and has since lost 3.13 percent of its lifetime value.

The company's 2020 SPAC value of $1.6 billion has likely shrunk based on the mild decrease in share price, but the outlook doesn't look appealing for RIDE stock. Burns's 26.25-percent stake in the company would give him approximately $424 million. However, since Burns and Rodriguez are breaking their contracts and resigning from all of their positions within the company, Burns likely doesn't get to walk away with his full amount. It's already less than what he invested in the company in the first place.