Musk Might Surpass Mansa Musa and Become the Richest Person in History

In 2021, the title of the world’s richest person has been like playing a game of musical chairs. Jeff Bezos was the richest person at the beginning of the year but soon Musk took over the position. Musk reclaimed the title after Tesla stock fell. For a short period of time, Bernard Arnault took over the position. Currently, Musk is the richest person since Tesla’s market cap is now above $1 trillion.