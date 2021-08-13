Reddit Scores New Funding and $10 Billion Valuation, Still Eyeing IPO

Believe it or not, Reddit or more than its flagship thread WallStreetBets. Despite the fact that its original coding remains intact, the social media platform has soared to hosting 52 million daily users, according to the fourth quarter of 2020. While those numbers are much lower than top-tier competitors like Twitter and Snapchat, Reddit is growing quickly. With new funding in tow, the site boasts a $10 billion valuation and executives are still eyeing an IPO.