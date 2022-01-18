Ralph Lauren Wants to Target a Younger Audience With the Metaverse

Ralph Lauren has already had multiple metaverse projects in the past. In August 2021, the fashion brand partnered with Zepeto—a metaverse platform where users can create 3D avatars and connect with other users around the world. Ralph Lauren sold digital apparel on the platform, where users can customize their avatars. The digital apparel release was popular on Zepeto. More than 100,000 units of Ralph Lauren digital clothes were sold within a few weeks.