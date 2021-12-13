InfiniteWorld Metaverse Company to Go Public in $700M SPAC Merger

According to a statement made by Aries Chairman Thane Ritchie, “InfiniteWorld’s unparalleled technology infrastructure underscores the transition of commerce to the digital world." Adding to this sentiment, Ritchie speculates that the value proposition of this partnership will be lucrative. He said, “With up to $15 trillion of wealth expected to flow into digital assets over the next 10 years, we are witnessing the birth of a new global asset class and economic system."