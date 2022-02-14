Crypto Investors Are Relocating to Puerto Rico Amid a Tax Loophole

You can buy and sell cryptocurrency legally on the island. Many businesses in Puerto Rico also accept crypto payments. As a result, you can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, and even Shiba Inu to pay for a meal at a restaurant on the island.

Many tech startups, led by entrepreneurs from the U.S., are setting up shops in Puerto Rico to teach locals about cryptos or offer crypto services. Crypto awareness continues to grow on the island, which is attracting more investors into the space.