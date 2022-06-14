Some Publicly Traded Bourbon Companies, in Honor of National Bourbon Day

There are other publicly traded alcohol companies. Not all of them have a focus on bourbon, but they give exposure to the alcohol and spirits market. Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) features brands such as Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, and Twisted Tea, and Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABInBev), one of the largest beer conglomerates, owns well-known brands such as Corona, Stella Artois, Budweiser, Beck’s, and Busch.