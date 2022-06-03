Our Favorite Memes Making Fun of Companies' Pride Month Pandering

It's Pride Month, which means it's time for companies to profess their love for the queer community. While surely some members of the LGBTQIA community feel corporations' willingness to hoist the pride flag every June is a sign of progress, others can't help but roll their eyes when suddenly major corporations' social media profiles and ads transform into a rainbow explosion of "YASS QUEEN!" every June 1.

The phenomenon is so ubiquitous now that it has sparked some hilarious memes poking fun at the way companies respond to Pride Month — and how quickly things change back to business as usual on July 1.