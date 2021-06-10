What Are the Best Stocks to Buy During Pride Month?

June is Pride Month and many corporations take extra time to focus on initiatives boosting equality and awareness for LGBTQ people. Socially responsible investing is becoming more important to individuals, so investors might want to buy stocks of companies that support organizations that impact the LGBTQ community.

Here are some of the best Pride Month stocks to buy. Most of the companies included here stand out for nondiscrimination policies and for their financial contributions to LGBTQ organizations.

LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF (LGBT)

There's a new ETF devoted to shares of the top 100 equality-driven U.S. companies. GoBankingRates reported that the LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF just came to market in May 2021.

Companies are rated by their initiatives to promote equality in the workplace and are screened for ESG compliance. ESG refers to "environmental, social, and corporate governance," also given the term “socially responsible investing.”

Stocks must score a 100 and be included in “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” on the Human Rights campaign list. They also have to pass tests ruling out pornography, tobacco, guns, or weapons of mass destruction. The stocks have to meet guidelines for liquidity and fundamentals.

These are the top 10 stocks listed on the LGBTQ + EST100 ETF: Tesla (TSLA)

Amazon (AMZN)

Apple (AAPL)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Marriott (MAR)

Estee Lauder (EL)

Facebook (FB)

Starbucks (SBUX)

PayPal (PYPL)

Visa (V)