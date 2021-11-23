Powerledger Crypto Is Legit, Looks Like a Good Long-Term Investment

The Powerledger energy trading platform is being used in a number of countries, including the U.S., Japan, Australia, India, and Thailand. In India, a Powerledger pilot in Uttar Pradesh has impressed officials. The state decided to make a law that requires utilities to support peer-to-peer energy trading.

Powerledger has also made a foray into South America, where copper mining giant BHP Chile will use the software for sustainability projects to benefit local communities.