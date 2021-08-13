How Polymath (POLY) Crypto Could Go From $0.30 to $30 Before 2025

How Polymath (POLY) Crypto Could Go From $0.30 to $30 Before 2025By Ruchi Gupta
Aug. 13 2021, Published 11:24 a.m. ET
The DeFi sector is booming and Polymath (POLY) crypto is one of the potential beneficiaries. If you check Polymath’s price history, the crypto has gained about 60 percent over the past month and nearly 300 percent since January. However, it still trades 80 percent below its all-time high. What is Polymath's price prediction?
It’s possible that you might be learning about Polymath for the first time and that’s okay. There are thousands of cryptocurrencies out there and the choices can be overwhelming if you’re seeking the next crypto to explode like REQ token. To gauge whether Polymath crypto could be a good investment, it’s important know what it’s about and assess its price prediction.
What is Polymath (POLY) crypto?
Polymath is a startup that operates a blockchain platform for creating, issuing, and managing securities tokens representing a diverse range of assets. Polymath makes compliances with securities regulations easy for developers. The PLOY token facilitates transactions on the Polymath platform.
Polymath founder Trevor Koverko has been involved in various blockchain projects including Ethereum and Shapeshift. He’s also an investor in Block.one, Royalty Exchange, and Lumenix. Koverko’s previous positions can be traced back to Wall Street and Silicon Valley.
How many Polymath (POLY) crypto tokens are there and is the supply capped?
Polymath crypto has a fixed maximum supply of 1 billion tokens. Some 621 million are already circulating. Ripple, Clover Finance, and Stellar Lumens are some of the other DeFi cryptos with capped supplies. Many risk-averse investors are attracted to cryptocurrencies with fixed supply because they offer in-built protection against inflation.
Is Polymath (POLY) crypto a good investment?
Investors want to know Polymath crypto’s price prediction to find out if it could be a good investment. First, Polymath might not be making crypto headlines like Bitcoin and Dogecoin, but it also boasts impressive returns.
Those who purchased the POLY token a year ago have seen their money grow almost 600 percent at the current price despite the crypto trading 80 percent below its peak. The best outcome has been for investors who took advantage of Polymath crypto’s March 2020 price crash and bought the dip. Those investors are looking at nearly 3,000 percent returns on their investment now.
Is it too late to invest in the POLY token? The crypto looks to have more room to run considering its exposure to the booming DeFi sector. For investors seeking cryptocurrencies to buy the dip, Polymath looks like a great bet.
Polymath (POLY) crypto price prediction
Recently, Polymath secured a Coinbase listing, which gives it significant exposure to big investors. Following the listing, many investors want to know more about Polymath's outlook to see if it’s a risk worth taking at the current price.
The crypto’s average monthly growth rate over the past year is 50 percent. For Polymath's price to get back to its $1.66 peak from the current level, it will need to climb at a compounded monthly rate of 60 percent in the remaining period. If the crypto only manages to rise at a compounded monthly rate of 10 percent, the POLY token's price could close 2021 at $0.45, hit $1 sometime in 2022, and reach $30 before 2025.
How and where to buy the Polymath (POLY) token
If you like Polymath's price prediction, you might want to take advantage of the current dip. Currently, the best place to buy the token with the U.S. dollar is Coinbase. You can convert Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Tether to the POLY token on Binance, Huobi, and Gate.