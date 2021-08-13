How Polymath (POLY) Crypto Could Go From $0.30 to $30 Before 2025

The DeFi sector is booming and Polymath (POLY) crypto is one of the potential beneficiaries. If you check Polymath’s price history, the crypto has gained about 60 percent over the past month and nearly 300 percent since January. However, it still trades 80 percent below its all-time high. What is Polymath's price prediction?

It’s possible that you might be learning about Polymath for the first time and that’s okay. There are thousands of cryptocurrencies out there and the choices can be overwhelming if you’re seeking the next crypto to explode like REQ token . To gauge whether Polymath crypto could be a good investment, it’s important know what it’s about and assess its price prediction.

Polymath founder Trevor Koverko has been involved in various blockchain projects including Ethereum and Shapeshift . He’s also an investor in Block.one, Royalty Exchange, and Lumenix. Koverko’s previous positions can be traced back to Wall Street and Silicon Valley.

Polymath is a startup that operates a blockchain platform for creating, issuing, and managing securities tokens representing a diverse range of assets. Polymath makes compliances with securities regulations easy for developers. The PLOY token facilitates transactions on the Polymath platform.

Polymath crypto has a fixed maximum supply of 1 billion tokens. Some 621 million are already circulating. Ripple, Clover Finance , and Stellar Lumens are some of the other DeFi cryptos with capped supplies. Many risk-averse investors are attracted to cryptocurrencies with fixed supply because they offer in-built protection against inflation.

Is Polymath (POLY) crypto a good investment?

Investors want to know Polymath crypto’s price prediction to find out if it could be a good investment. First, Polymath might not be making crypto headlines like Bitcoin and Dogecoin, but it also boasts impressive returns.

Source: Polymath Facebook

Those who purchased the POLY token a year ago have seen their money grow almost 600 percent at the current price despite the crypto trading 80 percent below its peak. The best outcome has been for investors who took advantage of Polymath crypto’s March 2020 price crash and bought the dip. Those investors are looking at nearly 3,000 percent returns on their investment now.

