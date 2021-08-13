How REQ Crypto's Price Could Go From $0.35 to $5 Before 2025

Request Network (REQ) crypto has exploded and some investors wonder why it’s going up. The altcoin has gained about 50 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at about $0.35. It’s up more than 400 percent over the past week. What’s REQ crypto's price prediction?

While there isn't a shortage of cryptocurrencies to invest in, not all of them will turn out to be good investments. Some are associated with projects seeking to solve major problems for the world, while many are simply jokes that might not stick around for long. To gauge whether the REQ token could be a good investment, you need to assess its price prediction and also understand the project.