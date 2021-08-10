Is Alchemy Pay Still a Good Investment? Price Prediction for 2030

The ACH token price hit a new all-time high of about $0.20 on Aug. 6. For the crypto to get back to that peak before the end of 2021, it would need to rise at a compounded monthly rate of 20 percent for the remaining period. If it maintains that growth rate, Alchemy Pay's price could reach $10 in two years. Even if the ACH coin’s monthly growth slows to only 5 percent, the altcoin could still surpass $30 before 2030.