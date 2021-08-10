Is Alchemy Pay Still a Good Investment? Price Prediction for 2030

Is Alchemy Pay Still a Good Investment? Price Prediction for 2030By Ruchi Gupta
Aug. 10 2021, Published 12:48 p.m. ET
Alchemy Pay's (ACH) token price has pulled back 50 percent from its recently attained all-time high to trade under $0.10. However, it still ranks among the biggest crypto gainers in 2021. What’s Alchemy crypto's price prediction and can it reach $30 by 2030?
Before assessing Alchemy crypto’s price outlook, let’s be familiar with it first. Alchemy is a payments-focused blockchain company similar to Ripple and Stellar Lumens. It enables merchants to accept payments in more than 40 different cryptocurrencies. Alchemy serves millions of merchants, including Shopify. The ACH token powers the Alchemy Pay network. For example, Alchemy services are paid for in the ACH coin.
How many Alchemy Pay (ACH) token are there?
Some 3 billion ACH tokens are currently in circulation. The altcoin’s maximum supply is capped at 10 billion tokens. Cryptocurrencies with fixed supply have become popular with risk-averse investors because they come with automatic protection against inflation.
Is Alchemy Pay token a good investment?
ACH coin is on many investors' radars looking for the next cryptocurrency to explode. Its blockbuster 3,000 percent gain since January 2021 has left some wondering whether the crypto is still a good investment. Others are eager to know whether it makes sense to buy the dip after Alchemy retreated from its recent all-time high.
There's risk in every investment step you take. Alchemy Pay looks to be an investment risk worth taking. The crypto’s payment network is expanding and that bodes well for the future of the ACH token price. For example, Alchemy plans to launch a digital crypto card supported by Visa and MasterCard.
The virtual card is expected to debut later in 2021 or early 2022. It will also work with PayPal and Google Pay and enable people to purchase with crypto at merchants like Amazon and eBay. The card promises to significantly unlock the ACH token’s potential.
Alchemy Pay price prediction and how it could reach $30 before 2030
The ACH token price hit a new all-time high of about $0.20 on Aug. 6. For the crypto to get back to that peak before the end of 2021, it would need to rise at a compounded monthly rate of 20 percent for the remaining period. If it maintains that growth rate, Alchemy Pay's price could reach $10 in two years. Even if the ACH coin’s monthly growth slows to only 5 percent, the altcoin could still surpass $30 before 2030.
Where to buy Alchemy Pay (ACH) token
If you like Alchemy crypto’s price prediction and want to take advantage of the current dip, the best place to buy the ACH token with U.S. dollar is Coinbase. Meanwhile, you can convert Ethereum into Alchemy coin on Gate or Huobi.