Is Polkastarter a Legit IDO Platform?

To participate in Polkastarter IDOs as an investor, you must meet certain eligibility requirements. You must hold Polkastarter’s POLS token for at least seven days or stake it and have it locked for at least seven days, and you need to have at least 250 POLS tokens. The more tokens you have, the higher your chances of being selected to participate in an IDO. Investors are also required to pass a KYC check.