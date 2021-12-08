Spell Crypto Secures a Coinbase Listing, Huge Upside Potential

If you’re looking for a meme-themed DeFi token that could explode like Shiba Inu in 2022, you might want to consider Spell crypto. Currently, it trades at a steep discount to its all-time high and the upside looks enormous if things go right. The best places to buy Spell token with the U.S. dollar are Coinbase and FTX exchange. Alternatively, you can buy Spell token with other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, or USDT stablecoin on Gate, Bitrue, and Decoin.