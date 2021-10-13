Why You Should Care About Songbird Before Its Coinbase Listing

Kusama (KSM), a good example of Songbird’s potential, has gained almost 20,000 percent since its debut in Aug. 2019. With an annual gain of 7,000 percent, it's currently worth about $320. The token once traded above $620 but has come down on profit-taking. Songbird is currently above $0.32 and has moved between a low of $0.28 and a high of $0.72 since its debut. If Songbird follows Kusama’s trajectory, it could reach $20 in 2022.