Planet Labs to Go Public via SPAC in Multi-Billion Dollar Deal

Suddenly every satellite imaging company is a SPAC. All seem to have their bragging rights. Who backs them, projected revs, superior tech, etc. Do you have a favourite? $SFTW BlackSky 🇺🇸 $1.1b $CFV Satellogic 🇦🇷 $1.1b $NSH Navsight 🇺🇸 $1.6b $DMYQ Planet Labs 🇺🇸 $2.8b

DMYQ stock is already on the market, and it's trading about even with its debut price. The stock price has been mildly volatile, but there haven't been any marked upswings. This could mean safer entry into the SPAC stock before Planet Labs goes public. Also, the public market for satellite companies is booming, and it isn't all due to Elon Musk's Starlink. At a $2.8 billion valuation, Planet Labs' share price could easily demonstrate growth well beyond the $10 mark—although that return might not be immediate.