Chobani's IPO Plans Are Official—IPO Date and Price, Explained

Whatever the details, Chobani plans to continue expanding beyond Greek yogurt. While that category is how the company got its start, it's looking to accelerate innovation in other areas (like coffee and plant-based choices).

No IPO is without risk, and Chobani will definitely have its own. Going from a privately managed company to one up for public analysis isn't an easy feat. Chobani will have to balance its social and environmental morals with shareholder requests. Profit and progress aren't always in sync, and that's a fine line that the yogurt company will have to balance as it moves toward the IPO date.