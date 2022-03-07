Is the Pixelmon NFT Project a Scam? Disappointing Artwork Reveal After Hype

The Pixelmon team persuaded investors to pay more than $8,000 in Ethereum for the 3D NFTs that it would release at a later time. At the end of the day, investors put some $70 million into the project. The team marketed the NFT project as a blue-chip type. In fact, the project’s founder Syber assured the community that this was going to be a sound investment and that they didn't need to bother with doing their own due diligence.