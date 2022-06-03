MSNBC's Paola Ramos Focuses on Issues Impacting Latino and LGBTQ+ Communities

Paola Ramos was born in Miami and raised in Spain. Her father is Jorge Ramos, a Mexican-American journalist. In 2016, Ramos served as Hillary Clinton’s deputy director of Hispanic media. She was also a political appointee for the Obama administration and served in the 2012 election campaign for former President Obama. Ramos is also the author of Finding Latinx, a book that addresses the range of ways different communities define the term “Latinx.”

Birth: 1987

Birthplace: Miami, Florida, but raised in Spain

Education: B.A. Barnard College and Columbia University, M.A. Harvard Kennedy School

Residence: Brooklyn