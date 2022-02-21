Have You Invested in the Metaverse? Don't Forget About the Omniverse

In contrast, the omniverse is the name of a software platform from Nvidia. The Jensen Huang-led Nvidia is a semiconductor company known for its graphics processing chips used in a variety of computers and machines. But it’s also deeply involved in the metaverse-building efforts. In fact, Nvidia CEO Huang thinks that the metaverse economy will be much larger than the physical world's economy. Some analysts have predicted that the economic opportunity in the metaverse could grow to $8 trillion–$30 trillion in the next decade.