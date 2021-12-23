What's Offset’s Net Worth? Cardi B Gives Him $2M for His Birthday

What's Offset’s Net Worth? Cardi B Gives Him $2M for His BirthdayBy Anuradha Garg
Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, professionally known as Cardi B, is a popular rapper. On Dec. 22, the “Money” rapper revealed on her Instagram Story that she has gifted a large $2 million check to her rapper husband, Offset, for his 30th birthday. That’s a lot of money as a birthday gift. So, what's Offset’s net worth and how did he earn it?
Offset (Kiari Kendrell Cephus)
Rapper, singer, and songwriter
Net worth: $26 million
Offset is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He's well-known for being a member of the hip-hop trio Migos. His real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus. He was born on December 14, 1991.
What's Offset's net worth?
According to CelebrityNetWorth, Offset’s net worth is approximately $26 million. He founded the hip hop group Migos along with Quavo and Takeoff in 2008. Offset has faced many controversies during his career, including spending eight months in jail in 2015.
Cardi B has a substantial net worth.
Offset started dating fellow American rapper Cardi B in 2017. They got married secretly in Georgia in September 2017. According to CelebrityNetWorth, Cardi B’s net worth is close to $40 million or about $14 million more than his husband’s.
Cardi B's career took off after the success of her single “Bodak Yellow.” She's also the only female rapper who has ever had an RIAA song-certified diamond. Her 2018 studio album "Invasion of Privacy" broke a number of streaming records and she won the Grammy for best rap album.
There have been ups and downs in the power couple's relationship over the years due to cheating allegations against Offset. In September 2020, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset. However, she had a change of heart and she filed to dismiss the divorce in November 2020.
What does Offset invest in?
In August 2019, it was revealed that Offset has invested in the Esports organization FaZe Clan. However, the nature and amount of his investment wasn't disclosed. He has also appeared in two FaZe Clan videos on YouTube.
In December 2019, Cardi B and Offset purchased a home outside of Atlanta for $5.5 million. The 22,000 square-foot home has 5 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and sits on just under six acres.
How did Offset make his wealth?
Offset has made a large part of his wealth through music albums that he released as well as performing shows. According to CelebrityNetWorth, between September 2017 and September 2018, Migos earned a combined $25 million, out of which Offset's cut was around $8 million. The group earned this huge sum after performing 93 shows in a 12-month period. Between September 2018 and September 2019, they earned $36 million.
Apart from his music work, Offset has appeared in advertising campaigns for fashion designers and brands like Gosha Rubchinskiy, Bryce Barnes, and Lavati. He has also appeared in an episode of the television series Atlanta in 2016.