What's Offset’s Net Worth? Cardi B Gives Him $2M for His Birthday

Offset has made a large part of his wealth through music albums that he released as well as performing shows. According to CelebrityNetWorth, between September 2017 and September 2018, Migos earned a combined $25 million, out of which Offset's cut was around $8 million. The group earned this huge sum after performing 93 shows in a 12-month period. Between September 2018 and September 2019, they earned $36 million.