2 Chainz, Meet $9 Million: How the Rapper Built His Net Worth

Rapper 2 Chainz will only add to his sizable net worth with the Legendz of the Streetz Tour—a concert series that fellow performer Rick Ross deemed “the most anticipated hip-hop tour in history.”

2 Chainz already has a net worth of $9 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and now he and Ross are joining Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Fabolous, Boosie Badazz, Lil Kim, Trina, and DJ Drama for the tour.